Shaping our future through art: OK students invited to celebrate Black History Month with Thunder creative contest

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In honor of Black History Month, the Thunder’s Black Heritage Creative Contest wants Oklahoma students in grades 9-12 to engage with black history and honor black heroes that have inspired them.

The contest, in partnership with Sprite, encourages students to submit an original creative piece on 11×17 white poster paper or poster board, depicting an individual or moment in black history that has personally influenced them through paint, watercolors, pastels, crayons, colored or charcoal pencils.

The project opens January 1, 2020 and the deadline to submit is February 14.

“We’re thrilled to once again offer this contest to students across Oklahoma,” said Christine Berney, Vice President of Community Relations for the Oklahoma City Thunder. “We hope it inspires young artists to express themselves in meaningful ways as they reflect on the elements of black history and heritage that hold personal significance to them. I can’t wait to see this year’s entries!”

Four winners will be selected throughout each of the four grade levels and will receive a Thunder prize pack which includes the following:

Four tickets to the Thunder home game on Feb. 27 vs. the Sacramento Kings

Early entrance to watch pregame player warmups during the game

Recognition on center court during the game

Artwork to be featured in the Feb. 27 game night program

One Thunder jersey, one warm-up jacket, a pair of sneakers and a Black Heritage Creative Contest award plaque

One autographed Thunder item and winning artwork to be displayed on okcthunder.com

Entries along with images of creative pieces may be submitted online, hand-delivered, or mailed.

For more information, including an entry form, visit okcthunder.com/blackheritage.