Sonic carhop robbed in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It was a terrifying night for a carhop at a Sonic in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 10 p.m. on Monday, officers were called to the Sonic on Britton Rd., between Pennsylvania and Western Ave., following a reported robbery.

Investigators say a man walked up and placed an order at a kiosk. When the carhop delivered it, she says he threatened her with a gun.

Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident.

Police have not released a description of the suspect at this point.