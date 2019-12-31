Sonic carhop robbed in northwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It was a terrifying night for a carhop at a Sonic in northwest Oklahoma City.
Around 10 p.m. on Monday, officers were called to the Sonic on Britton Rd., between Pennsylvania and Western Ave., following a reported robbery.
Investigators say a man walked up and placed an order at a kiosk. When the carhop delivered it, she says he threatened her with a gun.
Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident.
Police have not released a description of the suspect at this point.
35.467560 -97.516428