Thunder Rally to Beat Mavs for Another New Year’s Eve Win

The Oklahoma City Thunder closed the game on a 14-2 run, sparked by an offensive surge from Chris Paul, and beat the Dallas Mavericks 106-101 on Tuesday night at Chesapeake Arena in downtown Oklahoma City.

Paul scored 13 of the Thunder's 14 points during a late fourth quarter stretch, finishing with 17 points, to lead OKC to their seventh win in the last eight games and their third straight win.

After Luka Doncic gave Dallas a 99-92 lead on a 3-pointer, the Thunder owned the rest of the game, with Paul hitting a three-pointer and a pair of jumpers, as well as making a pair of free throws.

Doncic hit a floater to make it 101-98 Mavs, then Paul hit a shot in the lane, then a jumper to give OKC the 102-101 lead with 40 seconds to play.

On the ensuing possession, Doncic had the ball poked away by Danilo Gallinari and the Thunder came up with the loose ball.

Dennis Schroder and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander both hit a pair of free throws won the stretch to seal the win.

Until the late turnover, Doncic was nearly unstoppable, scoring 35 points, and adding 10 rebounds and 7 assists.

The Thunder trailed by 12 at halftime, but cut the deficit to one at halftime at 51-50.

Gallinari then got hot in the third quarter, making all three of his 3-pointers in the period and finishing with 20 points.

OKC led by six in the third quarter and were down just one after three.

Schroder matched Gallinari for scoring honors with 20 points, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 19 points, and Steven Adams 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Hamidou Diallo also made his return to the floor after missing five weeks following a hyperextended elbow and had four points.

OKC was just 6-for-27 from three-point range, but outrebounded the Mavs 56-49, and held Dallas to just 36 percent field goal shooting.

The Thunder are now 10-2 in their annual New Year's Eve home games.

The Thunder improved to 18-15 on the season and will start a four-game road trip on Thursday when they visit San Antonio for a 7:30 tipoff at the AT&T Center.