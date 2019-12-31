Where are they now? Here are updates on children we’ve features on “A Place to Call Home” from 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - We have met more than 260 children since the Spring of 2015 and since then we try to keep up with how they're doing.

Each week DHS sends KFOR an update on where the children are in the adoption process, which takes several months.

"And let me tell you, tears of joy are shed when I hear one of these wonderful children has found a permanent home," said Lacey Lett.

Now here's an update for you:

We've met young children, teens and even groups of siblings for nearly five years.

Brothers and sisters like Jason, Johnny, Rosie, Bella, and you can't forget pint-sized cutie, Jazzy.

We featured this group of 5 in August at the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum.

Big brother Jason lived in a separate home from his siblings.

"We are brother and sister, and I miss him because my heart goes fast when I miss him," Rosie said.

Happy news to report! OKDHS says a family has been found for the five children, and they're working through the process of adoption.

In all, we've featured more than 260 children.

96 children have already found their forever families.

Like Renee who we featured in May. Renee was a straight-A student despite being in-and-out of foster care her entire life.

"Just the thought of someone could come to my school and be like, 'Oh, we already packed up all of your stuff. We're leaving,' and not being able to say goodbye to my friends,” she said then.

Just last month, Renee and her new family went before a judge to finalize her adoption. And we wish that bright young lady all the best.

Sadly, not every story has a happy ending.

19 children we've featured have since aged out without a permanent home.

That includes a young man who went viral earlier this year.

Haven wanted to go into the military. Then he said he wanted a family to show him love.

Haven turned 18 back in October. DHS says while he was not adopted, he is in a supportive setting.

And there are still 7,900 Oklahoma children in foster care and around 500 who are available for adoption.

Officials say many of them are teenagers.

“I think families might have some nervousness around teens, but the teen years are really exciting. I mean you're really able to help that child kind of propel into adulthood and give them a source of stability,” OKDHS Communications Administrator Casey White said.

And adoptions through DHS are free.

Attorneys are even available at no cost.

Making it easier to give these children A Place To Call Home.

“So our kiddos have been through a lot. And a lot of times their behaviors are an attempt to meet a need so we really need families who will be open-minded and come alongside us and come alongside these kids to really offer them support in a time they really need it,” White said.

And in the new year, a new hope for all of them to find a family.

Your best shot at adopting a child is to go ahead and get the process started. It can take a few months to get approved. For all of the details contact the DHS hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or visit online at https://surveys.okdhs.org/TakeSurvey.aspx?SurveyID=96L368I#.

