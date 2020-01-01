Hard work built on great relationships, woman surprised with MVP Award

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla (KFOR)- Hard work built on great relationships.

Jenna Gilliland works for Midcon Data Services in Edmond and she has an interesting title.

"I'm Destruction Manager, for the shredding portion of the business," said Gilliland.

Midcon preserves and also shreds personal and sensitive records.

Jenna excels on the job and has built tremendous relationships.

"One thing about Midcon is it is rather small, which is great because it is really family-oriented. They're really personable and I actually went through Express and was sent over here and I started working with Express for a couple of years and fully came on with Midcon and have been here since December 2014," said Gilliland.

Jenna's co-worker, Traci Boker says Jenna deserves a little recognition for her great work.

"She has such a great work ethic. She is the person her at the warehouse making sure everything runs smoothly," said Boker.

"She's a great teammate. She will pitch in and is very valuable to our team," said Trey Cole, Midcon Director of Operations.

"Jenna really is an inspirational worker. She's honest, she has integrity, she has a great work ethic and that's typical of great Oklahomans and of course, great companies Midcon as well," said President of Express Employment Professionals of Oklahoma Bob Funk.

"I think it's wonderful. I think she's very deserving of it," said her husband Kyle Gilliland. "She works hard. She's dedicated to her job. She just, every day she gets up and is ready to go to work. I'm just very proud of her, for her dedication to her job and what she does. Very proud of her."

If you know a co-worker who deserves recognition working in any field at any company in Oklahoma, click here to nominate them today.

Express Employment Professionals of Oklahoma sponsors the MVP Award.