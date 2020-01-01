Lawmakers pledge ERA will pass in Virginia. Then what?

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Supporters of the Equal Rights Amendment are so confident Virginia is on the verge of becoming the critical 38th state to ratify the gender equality measure they are already making plans for how they’ll celebrate.

Their jubilation could be largely symbolic, however: Gaining final passage at the national level is likely to be substantially more complicated.

The drive faces a host of likely legal challenges and vehement opposition from conservative activists who depict the ERA as a threat to their stances on abortion and transgender rights.

If passed, the long-stalled measure would become the 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution.