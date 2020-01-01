MIO: New Year Black-Eyed Peas recipe!

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Starting off the New Year right usually means a bowl of black-eyed peas!

The Made in Oklahoma Coalition has you covered with an easy recipe.

1 pound dry black-eyed peas

2 tablespoon olive oil

1 large yellow onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 (32 oz) cartons chicken broth

8 cups water

1 pound smoked ham hocks

1 (14.5 oz) can diced tomatoes

5 pepperoncini peppers

1 bay leaf

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon ground thyme

sale and pepper to taste

Directions:

Place the black-eyed peas into a large container and cover with several inches of cool water; let stand 8 hours to overnight. Drain and rinse before using.

In a large stockpot over medium heat, cook and stir onion and garlic in olive oil until onion becomes translucent, about 5 minutes. Pour chicken broth and 8 cups water, bring to a boil, and reduce heat to simmer. Stir in soaked black-eyed peas, ham hocks, tomatoes, pepperoncini, bay leaf, garlic powder, thyme, and salt and pepper. Cover and simmer until peas are tender, ham meat is falling off the bones, and the broth is thickened about 3 hours.