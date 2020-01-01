Pay it 4Ward: Sewing teaches not only a skill but life-lessons thanks to a special volunteer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUTHRIE, Okla. -- We are turning back the clock as we Pay it Forward in 2020.

Sewing is a dying art.

Years ago, many girls and boys learned the skill as a necessity.

Today, very few children know how to sew.

However, this week's Pay It Forward recipient is trying to turn the tide on that trend.

Beautiful things come together with one stitch at a time.

There is creativity and wonder in selecting a pattern and choosing a style.

Ann Marshall's two daughters Emily, 12, and Melanie, 10, have been learning to sew.

They are young apprentices with a gifted teacher.

"She's so very patient and kind and encouraging," said Marshall. "She is always complimenting their work, and if they get discouraged along the way she's there to encourage them to keep going and give it another try."

Sewing teacher, Susan Grace, is our Pay It Forward nominee.

"Susan embodies everything about Pay It Forward in the way she uses her love and talent to spread love and joy for others," said First Fidelity Bank's James Boggs. "So on behalf of First Fidelity Bank, I'm so pleased to help you pay it forward."

Classes at Simple Life Center in Guthrie are free.

Instructors like Susan Grace volunteer their time.

Miss Susan has been teaching at Simple Life Center for three years.

"I remember when she first walked in; cute as pie," said Simple Life Center director, Linda Bryan. "These kids just love her to death. She is so patient and sweet."

On behalf of all of Miss Susan's students over the years and those in the community she has blessed with her time and talent and News 4 and First Fidelity Bank, we are happy to Pay it Forward with a small token of appreciation.

Miss Susan teaches three days a week.

That's three days she gives up income, which she could use to pay off debt accumulated from recent financial hardship.

"She will do anything for our kids," said Rita Canning. "If she sees a yarn or fabric that will suit one of the kids, she will get it for them even if she has to do without. She's such a blessing to all of us."

Measuring and cutting teach patience and persistence.

Seam-ripping teaches forgiveness.

"I just want to pass on a dying art, that's all," said Grace. "I just want to pass this on to these beautiful children."

A soul is fed with needle and thread.

In Miss Susan's class, they are filled to the brim.

If you'd like to join Miss Susan for one of her sewing classes, she's volunteers at the Simple Life Center in Guthrie several times a week.

Her classes are always free.

