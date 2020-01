× Tylan Wallace Announces He’s Returning to OSU

Oklahoma State wide receiver Tylan Wallace announced on social media Wednesday he will return to the Cowboys for his senior season.

There was speculation Wallace might turn pro after suffering a season-ending knee injury two thirds of the way through the season.

Wallace was a Biletnikoff Award finalist in 2018 and an All-American and appeared to be on the way to similar honors in 2019 before his injury.

Here was Wallace’s tweet from New Year’s Day: