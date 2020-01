Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS, Texas (NEXSTAR) – For the fourth year in a row, Dallas proved it has the most spectacular fireworks show in the Central Time Zone – celebrating the beginning of 2020 by blasting off more than 5,000 fireworks.

The fireworks exploded more than 500 feet above the street on the iconic Reunion Tower ball.

The 360-degree fireworks display ran for about 10 minutes and featured numerous musical favorites.