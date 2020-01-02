Authorities arrest suspect after bodies found inside burning trailer on Kickapoo land

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Federal authorities say they have arrested a suspect in connection to an “alleged double-homicide incident” after a fire engulfed a home in Lincoln County Saturday afternoon.

Desma Valdez, 19, was arrested for arson Wednesday after she was released from the hospital for injuries sustained in the fire.

According to an affidavit, Valdez deliberately set fire to a trailer home on Kickapoo Tribe of Oklahoma land.

Officials with the FBI say they believe the incident occurred on Indian Trust land in Harrah around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

First responders arrived at the residence as it was engulfed in flames with two victims reported inside.

The affidavit alleges that Valdez was staying in the trailer home with two individuals whose burned bodies were found inside. An investigation into the cause of death is underway.

If found guilty, Valdez faces a maximum potential penalty of life in prison, five years of supervised release, a fine of $250,000 and mandatory restitution.