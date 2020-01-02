Final Shawnee alleged armed robber arrested by US Marshals, OKCPD

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – US Marshals tell KFOR that they teamed up with OKCPD today to arrest the final suspect in a string of armed home invasion robberies in Shawnee last week.

Officials say 18-year-old Clayton Lamont Moore Jr. was arrested in Oklahoma City around 11 a.m. Thursday.

Moore was arrested on warrants for Burglary 1, conspiracy to commit a felony and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Marshals and the OKCPD Gang Unit arrested Moore during a traffic stop near 36th and Tulsa this morning.

Quaylynn Morrison, 18, and a juvenile were arrested in connection to these robberies by Marshals and OKCPD on Dec. 30.

The terrifying crime spree spanned 12 hours as the trio kept knocking on doors to see if people were at home.

“Here we are in the middle of Oklahoma and this happens,” neighbor Terry Hopkins said.

Word is traveling fast in Shawnee that a trio armed with pistols is hitting house after house.

“It feels unusual that we have to buckle down and worry about our own safety,” Chance Anders said.

“Quit terrorizing people,” Hopkins said. “This is terrible.”

The first call came into Shawnee police at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.

An elderly couple was on the other end, explaining they were sleeping upstairs when they woke up to find their house ransacked.

“Things were moved around, drawers were opened, and nothing was in the normal place,” Detective Jason Crouch, with the Shawnee Police Department, said.

That’s when they checked their doorbell camera. To their surprise, two strangers were seen scoping out their backyard.

The duo built up enough courage to jiggle the door handle to find it unlocked. They are seen walking inside with their guns loaded, poking and prying.

“They took off with cash, wallet, and credit cards,” Detective Crouch said.

Police say this was only the beginning. Several other homeowners fell victim over the next 12 hours.