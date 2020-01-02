KATT Radio Blood Drive to return for 35th year

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The KATT Radio Blood Drive will soon rock into its 35th year.

KATT Radio will continue its decades-long tradition of saving lives with its 2020 blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11., according to an Oklahoma Blood Institute news release.

The blood drive will be held at the following 10 locations:

OKC: Quail Springs Mall (lower level near JC Penney)

Midwest City: Target (7201 SE 29th St.)

Ada: Pontotoc County Agri-Plex

Ardmore: Shops at Ardmore

Chickasha: USAO Student Center Ballroom

Enid: Oakwood Mall (at the old Buckle location)

Pauls Valley: Tio’s Mexican Restaurant

Seminole: Seminole Fire Department

Shawnee: Shawnee Mall

Weatherford: Walmart

Donors who give at one of the above locations will receive a collector’s edition KATT ’20 T-shirt.

“Oklahoma Blood Institute is so appreciative and thankful for the KATT’s priceless community partnership,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “January is National Blood Donor Month, and a time when winter weather and flu can impact the blood supply. Right now, patients are certainly counting on the KATT’s loyal listeners to ensure hospitals are stocked with life-saving blood.”

KATT Radio in 1985 became the state’s first media outlet to partner with the Oklahoma Blood Institute.

“Over more than three decades, tens of thousands of KATT listeners have rolled up their sleeves, saving more than 250,000 lives. Now, 35 years later, the KATT is still inspiring Oklahomans to help patients in local hospitals,” the news release states.