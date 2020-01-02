× Local delivery company helping employees left without paychecks after other business closes

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — After dozens of employees of a northwest Oklahoma City delivery company learned the company was closing their doors and they may not get their last two paychecks, another company is stepping up to help them.

On December 31st, employees of Taytan Delivery were greeted by a sign on the company’s door that read,

“Unfortunately, as of today 12/31/2019, Taytan Delivery is not [no] longer in business. You will be paid as soon as I am paid by my customers. Thank you for your cooperation.”

News 4 tried calling the owner, Kevin Tipps and stopped by his home to find out when his nearly 80 drivers would get paid, but were unable to reach him.

When another local delivery company, Dedicated Logistics Solutions heard about what happened, they decided to step in and help.

DLS is now offering all of those drivers some contracted work to help get them some income.

News 4 also heard from Taytan’s neighboring company, Kimray, and they also are now looking into how they can help Taytan’s former employees.