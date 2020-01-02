Man, woman arrested in connection to supposed prostitution ring in SE OKC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Two people are facing charges in connection to an alleged case of kidnapping, assault, and prostitution in Oklahoma City.

Officers say a tip and a graphic recording led them to the suspects.

Officers were originally called to the neighborhood near SE 59th and Sunnylane on reports that a teenager might be in danger.

Details they later uncovered were described as disturbing.

"The person calling thought they could hear somebody screaming, somebody being hit or hurt," said MSgt. Gary Knight with the OKC Police Dept.

The woman played officers a recording from someone inside a nearby home.

In it, a man police believe to be 36-year-old William Crystal allegedly made statements both sexual and violent in nature toward a female - referring to her "turning a trick" and saying she "might get these hands."

In part of the recording, an officer says they could hear "two really hard slaps followed by a female moaning in pain" the man - calling it a "come to Jesus moment."

At another point - the police report also says the man told her "not to look at the other female in the room because she cannot help you."

"Officers went to the residence, the man refused to open the door - behaved in a rather erratic way," Knight said.

Later - a text came into 911 - saying a female was "suffering a beating" in the same home - allegedly at the hands of Chrystal.

When officers returned, they say Crystal opened the door along with a woman identified as 25-year-old Shaquas Wise.

Others were also present.

"He had people he described as his 'kids' come to the door and yell through to the officers that he was a good parent and wouldn't hurt anybody," said Knight.

The threats and recording led officers to arrest both Crystal and Wise - who they believe were partners in crime.

"It appears he's running some sort of a prostitution ring out of the home and that's who he was dealing with inside of the house," Knight said.

Crystal faces multiple charges including kidnapping, rape, conspiracy, and assault.

Wise faces charges of kidnapping, assault, and conspiracy.