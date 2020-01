Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) - At least one person is dead after a crash on the Turner Turnpike.

The crash happened between Peebly and Newalla Roads near Luther.

Troopers tell KFOR the driver of an SUV hit another car, killing one person.

The suspect drover off ditched the vehicle and took off near Peebly Road.

When a Trooper found him, he was naked.

He was arrested.

No other details have been released.