Newly released bodycam shows moments after a UCO student hit by car

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) - A man’s alleged failed suicide attempt landed him in jail and an innocent college student in the hospital.

The driver told police he had a fight with his lover and his solution was to allegedly plow into a dumpster at a high rate of speed.

Newly released bodycam footage shows the moments police arrived on scene to find a foreign exchange student screaming for help.

“He wrecked everywhere!” the caller said.

“What do you mean he wrecked everywhere?” 911 dispatch said.

Within seconds, a woman went from a quick trip to drop off trash at an Edmond dumpster to being thrown nearly 100 feet in the air.

Her body slammed into a tree.

“There's a lady over here!” the caller said.

Another student who lived at the complex near UCO’s campus heard the commotion and sprinted outside calling 911 for help.

“A lady is hit,” the caller said. “He hit the trash can! Oh my god!”

The dispatcher on the line was struggling to relay the message to the police.

“Our callers are very hysterical,” the 911 dispatcher said. “We are trying to get information out of them.”

Police are not releasing the victim’s name or age but can tell us she was pointing to her head leaving the caller confused.

“Are you ok?” the caller said. “Are you ok?! Tell me what’s wrong. Tell me where it hurts.”

EMSA and Edmond Police rushed to the scene to find 22-year-old Jahuan Long standing next to his crashed out red Hyundai.

“As soon as I was having, you know, pains or whatever,” Long said. “As soon as I started having pains. I didn’t want to do that to myself.”

Long told police that pain became too much after he “got into an argument with his lover”, so he decided to “close his eyes and push the pedal to the ground” aiming straight at the dumpster.

But when Long opened his eyes, the dumpster was caved in and a woman was screaming.

Long was uninjured and hauled off to jail for reckless driving. The UCO student was rushed to the hospital where she was released within 24 hours.