Norman police warn of fake officer phone scam

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Norman police are warning residents about a reported scam in which a caller pretends to be a Norman police officer to gain personal information.

“The scammers claim to be an officer from the Norman Police Department. They tell the victim that they have a warrant for their arrest and ask for personal information,” Norman police said on the department’s official Facebook page. “They have also spoofed our phone number so that it comes up as NPD on your caller ID.”

Police said that they would never make such a request, and advised community members to not cooperate with such a request from a caller pretending to be a Norman officer, the Facebook post states.

“If you get a call from anyone making requests as described above, hang up immediately and do not provide them with any financial or personal information,” police said.

You are advised to contact Norman police at (405) 321-1444 if you receive a call that you suspect is from a scammer.

“Residents are also always welcome to call us and confirm an officer’s name and badge number if contacted by NPD via phone,” police said.