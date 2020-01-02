× OKCPD: Autopsy changes falling accident to homicide investigation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department say that an autopsy on a man who was believed to have fallen and injured himself back in September has now lead to an open homicide investigation.

On September 5, 2019, EMSA transported an injured man to an area hospital from 2500 SW 46th.

At the time it was believed that the victim, 63-year-old Tony Williamson, had fallen and injured himself.

Williamson died of his injuries four days later on September 9, 2019.

An autopsy revealed injuries inconsistent with a simple fall and the case was ultimately ruled a homicide.

There have been no arrests in this case.

Anyone with information should call the Homicide Tip-Line at 405-297-1200.