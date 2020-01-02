× Oklahoma squirrel-hunting season in its final month

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation announced that the season for hunting squirrels ends this month.

“Oklahoma squirrel season is open statewide until January 31st,” the department announced on Facebook. “All you need is a hunting license (unless exempt).”

The daily limit of squirrels that can be hunted is as follows:

25 fox and gray squirrels combined per day

50 in possession after the first day

