Pedestrian killed when hit by vehicle in El Reno; crash turns into rollover

Posted 9:40 pm, January 2, 2020, by , Updated at 10:38PM, January 2, 2020
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - A fatal rollover crash involving a pedestrian occurred in El Reno, Thursday night.

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol official said the pedestrian died as a result of the crash.

OHP, Canadian County deputies and other emergency responders are at the scene of the crash, which occurred in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 at Banner Road.

Both direction of Interstate 40 at Banner Road were closed at approximately 9:35 p.m. because of the accident, according to the OHP Communications Center.

