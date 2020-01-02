× Sources: Rocket attack in Baghdad killed senior official of paramilitary group

BAGHDAD, Iraq (CNN) — The head of protocol of an Iranian-backed paramilitary force was among those killed by rockets during the early hours Friday near Baghdad International Airport, a source from the group and an Iraqi security source told CNN.

Rockets hit two vehicles belonging to the Popular Mobilization Forces that were carrying the head of protocol and guests leaving the airport, the sources said.

Another member was killed by the rocket attack, the sources added.

The total number of those killed by the rockets is unknown because the vehicles and the bodies are charred.

The Iraqi military said three rockets were fired at the airport. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The PMF is a paramilitary Shia force made up of former militias with close ties to Iran whose supporters and members attempted to storm the US embassy.

Formed in 2014 to fight ISIS, the PMF was recognized under a 2016 Iraqi law as an independent military force that answers directly to the prime minister.