Thunder Open Road Trip at San Antonio With Fourth Straight Win

The Oklahoma City Thunder were once again strong in the fourth quarter, going on a critical 9-2 run late in the game to take the lead for good and beat the San Antonio Spurs 109-103 on Thursday night at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

The win is OKC’s fourth in a row, eighth in their last nine games, and their seventh in a row in games decided by six points or fewer.

The Thunder trailed by as many as 14 points in the second quarter after the Spurs went on a 17-0 run spanning the first and second quarter.

San Antonio’s lead was 55-46 at halftime, and in the third quarter, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander helped the Thunder cut into the lead more.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored 15 of his 25 points in the third quarter, and the Spurs’ lead was just two going into the fourth quarter.

After five lead changes to start the fourth quarter, the Thunder broke an 83-83 tie with a 9-2 run, getting a pair of layups from Hamidou Diallo during the run to take the lead for good.

Down the stretch, Chris Paul helped clinch the win with three mid-range jumpers in the final three and a half points.

Paul had 16 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists.

Three other Thunder players scored in double figures.

Dennis Schroder had 19 points and hit three 3-pointers, Steven Adams had 14 points and 9 rebounds, and Danilo Gallinari added 13 points.

The Thunder shot 48 percent from the field and committed just four turnovers for the game.

OKC improves to 19-15 on the season.

The Thunder continue their four-game road trip Saturday night at 6:30 pm against Cleveland at Quicken Loans Arena.