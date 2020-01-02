× Wichita Mountain Wildlife Refuge closed while authorities search for Norman homicide suspect

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are searching for a man accused in the death of a 2-year-old Norman child. The suspect is believed to be in the Wichita Mountain Wildlife Refuge.

On Wednesday morning, Norman police responded to the 700 block of Vicksburg Avenue in regards to a welfare check of a child.

Officers located a 2-year-old male inside the residence not breathing. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital. When the child arrived at the hospital, Norman police said he had possible signs of child abuse and physical trauma.

The investigation led law enforcement to believe the child had been in the care of the mother’s live-in boyfriend, 38-year-old Christopher James Trent.

Overnight investigators received an arrest warrant for Trent for a complaint of first-degree murder.

The Comanche County Sheriff’s Office located Trent’s pickup in Medicine Park on Wednesday night.

Trent has still not been located.

Norman police are working along with Park Rangers, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office to search on the ground and by air for Trent in the Wichita Mountain Wildlife Refuge. The refuge is closed to the public due to the search.

The Comanche County Sheriff told News 4 bloodhounds will be coming in to assist with the search on Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information on Trent’s whereabouts is asked to contact Norman Crime Stoppers at (405)366-7867.