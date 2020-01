× Brawl in Blanchard leaves one person dead

BLANCHARD, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into a brawl that turned deadly.

On Thursday, dispatchers received a 911 call about a fight between two men in Blanchard.

When officers with the Blanchard Police Department arrived on the scene, they found one man dead.

So far, the victim’s name has not been released and it is not known if any arrests have been made in the case.