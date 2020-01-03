Early morning shooting leaves Warr Acres residents on edge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARR ACRES, Okla. (KFOR) - Police in Warr Acres are investigating a shooting that left several residents rattled on Friday morning.

Around 6:15 a.m. on Friday, Warr Acres police responded to an area near N.W. 45th and Ann Arbor after residents reported hearing gunshots in the normally quiet neighborhood.

“It sounded like four pops and you could see the red explosion, the fire coming from the gun, coming from the car window,” said Shanda Finnell.

Finnell says she was about to head to work when she heard the gunfire.

“You could see the guy walk up, and then him run off, and then the shots fired,” she said.

Residents who were just waking up were trying to piece together why police were lining their street.

“As I stepped out the door, there was an officer and he was coming at his car, and he hollered at me and told me to get back in the house,” said Rhonda Hair.

Warr Acres police tell News 4 that this all started as a gun sale. The victim in this incident was allegedly selling the firearm to someone else.

“The deal went bad and our victim was assaulted,” said Major John Gray, deputy chief of the Warr Acres Police Department.

The victim wasn't severely hurt.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing, but they believe the suspect may have tried to steal the gun.

He wasn't able to take it and ran away. That's when the victim allegedly opened fire toward the suspect.

“I heard four shots fired, which it kind of sounded like fireworks outside the door,” said Christy Brown.

One of the bullets hit a parked SUV nearby. At this point, it is not known if the suspect was hit by the gunfire.

“We saw a cell phone that the person ran off and dropped at my driveway, and then we found a $100 bill right across the street,” said Brown.

Police don't believe the suspect or the victim lived in the neighborhood.

Residents are now left trying to piece together why this would happen on their street.

"It`s devastating yeah, cause we don`t usually get this in this neighborhood," said Hair.

Police tell us the victim is cooperating with the investigation, and they have no reason to believe that they shouldn't have had the gun.

The suspect is still on the run.

He's described as a white male, around six feet tall, wearing a dark hoodie and jeans.

If you have any information, call Warr Acres investigators at 405-789-3329.