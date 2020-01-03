Fire at Phillips 66 Refinery in Ponca City under control

PONCA CITY, Okla. (Ponca City News) – A fire at the Phillips 66 Refinery is now under control after raging for hours.

Around 4 p.m. on Thursday, officials say a fire sparked in a processing unit at the Ponca City refinery.

Crews were on the scene to monitor air quality in the area, and say several roads were briefly shut down.

Officials with the refinery tell the Ponca City News that they don’t believe the fire had any impact on people outside of the facility.

“The safety of the community, the environment and the people is of the utmost importance to our company and these priorities will guide efforts as we work to resolve the problem,” said Scott Wallace, HRBP manager.

In July, seven people had to be decontaminated in a hospital parking lot after smoke started pouring from the refinery. They also reported suffering from breathing problems.