Health officials: 8 Oklahomans have died from the flu

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials say eight Oklahomans have died from the flu so far this season, and the spread of the virus is expected to get worse in the coming weeks.

Officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced this week that 131 Oklahoma patients had been hospitalized with the flu, bringing the total number of hospitalizations to 431 since Sept. 1.

Also, health experts say eight people have died from the virus since flu season began on Sept. 1.

Health department data indicates that the youngest victim was between 18-years-old and 49-years-old. Officials say two victims were between 50-years-old and 64-years-old, while the other five were over the age of 65.

Health officials said the flu claimed the lives of 85 Oklahomans last flu season and led to more than 2,891 hospitalizations statewide. Last flu season was the longest flu season in a decade, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Symptoms of the flu include fever, chills, muscle aches, cough, congestion, runny nose, headaches and fatigue.