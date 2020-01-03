Helmet cam video shows Norman firefighters rushing to house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) - Norman firefighters are giving residents a close-up look at what it's like to rush to the scene of a massive fire.

On Saturday night, firefighters with the Norman Fire Department were called to a reported house fire near Boyd and Classen.

When crews arrived on the scene, they saw heavy flames and smoke pouring from the house.

They quickly got to work to gain control of the blaze.

Officials say the home suffered major damage, but no one was injured in the fire.