I-235, I-44 ramps close for construction projects

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation are urging drivers to use caution when it comes to several projects on major roadways this weekend.

From 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, drivers can expect the following closures for barrier wall movement:

Northbound I-235 ramp to westbound I-44 will be closed

Westbound I-44 on-ramp from Lincoln Blvd. will be closed

Westbound I-44 will be narrowed to one lane between Lincoln Blvd. and Western Ave.

Drivers should also know that the following traffic impacts will occur for the I-235 construction zone at I-44 for ongoing reconstruction and widening:

Motorists should be alert to changing conditions including lane shifts, narrowed lanes and workers along I-235 between N. 50th St. and N. 63rd St.

Northbound and southbound I-235 will remain open to two lanes in each direction during peak commute hours, but may narrow to one lane some nights and weekends.

Drivers are advised to use extra caution when merging onto southbound I-235/US-77 from N. 63rd St. as this on-ramp is shifted and the merge area will be shorter into early 2020.

East and westbound I-44 is narrowed and lanes shifted significantly between Lincoln Blvd. (mm 128A) and Western Ave. (mm 126) through 2020, speed limit is reduced.

The northbound I-235 off-ramp to N. 50 th St. (mm 4A) is narrowed to one lane and Santa Fe Ave. is closed between N.E. 50 th St. and N.E. 51 st St. through winter 2019 for intersection modification. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.

