× Johnnie’s reopens after renovations, showcases new alcohol service

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A popular burger joint has reopened to the public with several new additions.

In September, Johnnie’s Charcoal Broiler, located at 2652 W. Britton Rd., closed for a full remodel.

After several months of renovations, the restaurant showcased its new look and features on Dec. 30.

Now, the restaurant features a fully remodeled interior with two private dining rooms and a lounge. Johnnie’s Lounge serves wine, beer, and cocktails to guests in a sophisticated setting.

Officials say guests can dine in the lounge or simply place an order for alcoholic beverages at the pass-thru window in the main dining room area.

“Whether ordering a drink from the pass-thru window in our main dining room or dining in the Lounge, guests are in for a memorable experience,” said Johnnie’s co-owner Rick Haynes.