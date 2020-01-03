Man dies after being hit by Oklahoma City patrol car

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are releasing more details about a crash that claimed the life of a man earlier this week.

On Jan. 2, investigators with the Oklahoma City Police Department say a vehicle became disabled on the outside shoulder of westbound I-40 near S. Manning Rd.

Officials say the driver left the vehicle to get gas and later returned with the help of a good Samaritan.

Authorities say the driver was walking across I-40 and entered the westbound lanes of traffic. At that point, Sgt. John Ricketts, an Oklahoma City police officer, was driving westbound on I-40 when he hit the man.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At least one other vehicle hit the man as well.

Paramedics rushed to the scene, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. At this point, he has not been identified.