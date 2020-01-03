OKC firefighters battle blaze at elderly couple’s home

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City firefighters rushed Friday night to the burning home of an elderly couple.

Firefighters were first notified about the fire in the 4100 block of NW 62nd Street at around 7:29 p.m., and were told that the elderly couple might be trapped inside the burning home, according to fire officials.

When firefighters arrived, they noticed smoke, but found the occupants of the home outside, clear of the blaze.

Firefighters attacked the flames and within minutes had the main body of the fire extinguished.

EMS was called to the scene to evaluate one of the occupants.

TAC 3 | House Fire – 4100 Blk NW 62nd St.| Firefighters responding to the report of a house fire. Dispatch advising companies that2 elderly occupants possibly trapped inside. DM 7:29 p.m. pic.twitter.com/aHWVTepHEg — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) January 4, 2020

