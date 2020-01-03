OKC firefighters working to prevent house fire from spreading to neighboring homes
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City firefighters are trying to prevent a house fire from spreading to surrounding homes.
Members of the Oklahoma City Fire Department, along with firefighters from two other departments, are fighting the blaze in the 13000 block of Oak Hill Drive.
There are no fire hydrants in the area, so firefighters are using numerous tanker trucks to fight the blaze. They are also trying to utilize a pond near the home.
Firefighters are in defensive mode, trying to prevent the flames from spreading to nearby homes.
The area has been closed off to residential traffic.
No one was home when the fire ignited at around 6:34 p.m. A neighbor attempted to put out the fire using a water hose and notified authorities about the blaze.
Stay with News 4 as this story develops.