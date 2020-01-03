× OKC firefighters working to prevent house fire from spreading to neighboring homes

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City firefighters are trying to prevent a house fire from spreading to surrounding homes.

Members of the Oklahoma City Fire Department, along with firefighters from two other departments, are fighting the blaze in the 13000 block of Oak Hill Drive.

TAC 1 | House Fire – 13000 Blk Oak Hill Dr. | Firefighters are just arriving on the scene of a house fire with heavy fire involvement. First arriving crew advises this will be a defensive fire. Everyone is reported to be out of the structure. DM 6:46 p.m. pic.twitter.com/2U2evKViPJ — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) January 4, 2020

There are no fire hydrants in the area, so firefighters are using numerous tanker trucks to fight the blaze. They are also trying to utilize a pond near the home.

Firefighters are in defensive mode, trying to prevent the flames from spreading to nearby homes.

The area has been closed off to residential traffic.

No one was home when the fire ignited at around 6:34 p.m. A neighbor attempted to put out the fire using a water hose and notified authorities about the blaze.

