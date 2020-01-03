Oklahoma state senator files legislation to raise state’s minimum wage

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma state senator has filed legislation to increase Oklahoma’s minimum wage.

Senate Bill 1165, filed by Sen. George Young, would require employers to pay their employees a minimum wage of $10.50 per hour.

Oklahoma’s current minimum wage is $7.25 an hour.

“The spending power of a minimum wage paycheck has been significantly reduced since the last minimum wage raise more than a decade ago,” Young said, noting the last minimum wage increase in Oklahoma was in 2008 when the rate increased from $6.55 to $7.25 per hour.

The legislation states that employers must pay their employees at least $10.50 per hour. If the federal minimum wage is raised above $10.50 per hour, the legislation states that employers must pay their workers the higher amount.

“Oklahomans deserve to be paid fairly so they can offset the rising costs of healthcare, housing and food,” Young said. “Closing the wage gap between the poverty line and middle class would have a tremendous impact on our economy by increasing consumer spending and generating more tax revenue for our municipalities and state.”