Pedestrian dead after crash on I-40 involving Oklahoma City officer

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are investigating after a crash involving one of their officers and at least one other driver left a man dead.

Officials say it happened last night on I-40 near Banner Rd., near El Reno.

The victim was on foot in the westbound lanes of I-40 when he was hit by at least two vehicles.

Traffic was shut down for hours while authorities investigated.

Oklahoma City police are working the investigation instead of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol because the officer was in one of the department’s vehicles when the crash happened.

“He was leaving a shift,” said Capt. Larry Withrow, with the Oklahoma City Police Department. “He was on his way home and that’s when he struck the pedestrian in the westbound lanes of I-40.”

Capt. Larry Withrow says the victim’s vehicle ran out of gas and he parked it on the side of westbound I-40 near Manning Rd.

He left to get fuel and came back with the help of a Good Samaritan.

When the victim got back, he tried to cross the interstate to fill up his vehicle.

“Late at night like this, yes it would be unusual to see someone crossing the interstate on foot in the lanes of travel,” Withrow said.

The victim, who has yet to be identified, was hit by Sgt. John Ricketts, who has been with the department for 24 years.

“And at least one additional vehicle was involved in this accident,” said Withrow. “There may be other vehicles who were also involved.”

Neither the officer or other driver involved in the wreck were hurt.

Officials told News 4 that Sgt. Ricketts is not being placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

The police officer who hit the pedestrian is the same officer currently under investigation following a videotaped encounter with a citizen.

That citizen says he caught the officer sleeping in his patrol car.

Police are now investigating whether the officer properly identified himself during that encounter.

We’ve also learned police are looking into whether he had obtained permission from his supervisor to have another person to be in the patrol car with him, as is required under department policy.