Pedestrian killed on OKC interstate; OHP says ‘intentional act’

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A pedestrian was killed on Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City, Friday morning, when he “intentionally” entered traffic, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol personnel.

Mark A. Stauffer, 56, of Oklahoma City was pronounced dead on Interstate 40 East, just east of Rockwell Avenue, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Stauffer was struck at approximately 8:59 a.m. by a 2018 Kenworth tractor-trailer, then by a second vehicle that fled the scene after hitting Stauffer, according to the news release.

Stauffer ran into the tractor-trailer’s path as it approached. The driver of the tractor-trailer swerved right to avoid hitting Stauffer, but Stauffer jumped in front of the rig and was hit by its right front fender. The impact sent Stauffer into the roadway, where he was struck by the second vehicle, according to the news release.

OHP deemed the cause of the collision an “intentional act,” the news release states.