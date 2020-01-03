× Police: Oklahoma City firefighter arrested for DUI after allegedly hitting vehicle

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – We’re learning more information about the arrest of an Oklahoma City firefighter on New Year’s Eve.

According to Oklahoma City police, dispatchers received a call about someone driving erratically on New Year’s Eve.

Officers stopped the driver, who was later identified as Battalion Chief Charles Hansen, near N.W. 10th and Pennsylvania Ave.

Investigators say they quickly realized something wasn’t right.

“While officers were dealing with him, his foot slipped off the brake and he backed up, striking another car that was behind him,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Hansen reportedly told officers that he had two or three drinks, but officials say Hansen’s blood-alcohol content was nearly two times the legal limit.

Hansen was arrested on complaints of DUI and disregarding a traffic signal.

Officials tell KFOR Hansen was placed on paid administrative leave and is not on duty.

An internal investigation is ongoing.

Hansen has been with the department since 1987.