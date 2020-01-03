× Police: Shots fired after suspect allegedly tried to steal firearm from victim

WARR ACRES, Okla. (KFOR) – It was a terrifying start to the New Year for some residents in Warr Acres.

Around 6:15 a.m. on Friday morning, dispatchers received 911 calls after gunshots were heard in the area of N.W. 45th and Ann Arbor.

When police arrived, they learned that the shots were fired during an attempted robbery.

Investigators told News 4 that the victim was attempting to sell a firearm to the suspect. At some point during the sale, police say the suspect allegedly tried to steal the gun and assaulted the victim.

At that point, the victim fired several rounds at the suspect, which caused him to run from the scene.

Officials say they do not know if the suspect was hit by any of the gunfire.

If anyone has any information on the crime, call the Warr Acres Police Department.