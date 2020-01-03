Renovation project on Will Rogers World Airport parking garage set to begin

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Work is scheduled to begin on a $5 million renovation project at Will Rogers World Airport.

Officials say work is scheduled to begin on a $5.7 million renovation project of the elevator/ escalator lobbies in the two-story parking garage at the airport that houses hourly and premium parking on Monday, Jan. 6.

Organizers say the project will upgrade the lobbies on all levels, including the pedestrian tunnel level. The two escalators, which are undersized for travelers with large bags, will be removed and replaced with two high-speed elevators.

Access to all three levels will be maintained throughout the project, but visitors should be aware that multiple entrances to the lobbies may be closed at any given time.

The project is anticipated to last approximately one year.