Sean Gleeson Leaving OSU for Rutgers

Oklahoma State Offensive Coordinator Sean Gleeson's time in Stillwater is done after one season. News Four has learned that Gleeson is leaving to become Offensive Coordinator at Rutgers. Stadium's Brett McMurphy reports the deal is for three years.

Gleeson led the Cowboys to the 22nd ranked total offense in college football last season and helped Chuba Hubbard rush for more than 2,000 yards last season.

The move by Gleeson fueled speculation that former OC Todd Monken could be returning to Stillwater. That's because Monken joined other OSU coaches and staffers in posting the Canadian flag emoji in support of Chuba Hubbard. It was Monken's first post on social media in 13 months. He spent last season as the Cleveland Browns OC.

Football Scoop reports that Kasey Dunn is expected to remain with the Cowboys next season. Dunn was reportedly headed to UNLV to become their OC.