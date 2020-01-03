× Search for missing Oklahoma teenager comes to tragic end

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. (KJRH) – Authorities say the search for a missing 17-year-old girl has come to a tragic end.

According to KJRH, officials with the Mayes County Sheriff’s Office say a juvenile and 30-year-old Andrew Jon Hall have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of 17-year-old Kirstan Patterson.

Deputies say Patterson’s body was found on New Year’s Day just south of Locust Grove. Investigators say it appears that she was shot to death.

At this point, authorities have not released a motive for the murder.