Silver Alert issued for disabled Sapulpa man

Update: The Silver Alert has been cancelled. Tommy Benson has been located.

Original Story:

SAPULPA, Okla. (KFOR) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Sapulpa man who is disabled.

Sapulpa police issued the Silver Alert for 67-year-old Tommy Benson.

Benson was last seen at approximately 10:30 a.m. Friday, walking south on Hickory in Sapulpa, according to the Silver Alert.

Benson is described as a black male last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, black and white tennis shoes and blue jacket.

The Silver Alert says that Benson has a proven medical or physical disability.