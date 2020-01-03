State lawmaker files legislation to raise minimum wage to $10.50 per hour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - State Senator George Young (D-OKC) has filed legislation to raise the minimum wage from $7.25 to $10.50 an hour.

Senate Bill 1165 would require employers to pay a minimum of $10.50 per hour, or match the federal minimum wage, whichever is higher.

"Why can't we now look at the citizens of Oklahoma, those who are struggling, those who are trying to survive, those who are working every day, trying to help make Oklahoma a great state? Let's help them," Young said.

While many advocates have pushed for a minimum wage of $15 per hour, Young says $10.50 is a good starting point. If the bill is passed, he'd like to see the amount raised each year until it hits $15 an hour.

Minimum wage worker Tony James says a wage hike would be a huge help for him.

"I never made enough money to buy a new car, but it'd be good if the minimum wage was raised and stuff," he said. "If a person had the opportunity to have some money, they would do more things, there would probably be less crime and stuff. Why would I want to commit a crime when I could make a whole lot of money?"

Thirty-one states already have minimum wages higher than the federal minimum of $7.25.