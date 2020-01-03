State, Semionle Nation agree to one-year extension of Tobacco Tax Compact

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State leaders say they have agreed to a one-year extension with the Seminole Nation on a Tobacco Tax Compact.

“The Tobacco Tax Compact is an agreement between the State and the Seminole Nation that the two sovereigns will split evenly the tax revenue generated from the sale of cigarettes and tobacco products at the Nation’s business locations,” said Gov. Kevin Stitt.

The Tobacco Tax Compact between the State of Oklahoma and the Seminole Nation establishes a tax rate of 100 percent of the state tax rate on cigarettes and other tobacco products.

The state will collect the tax from the wholesalers, and then remit back to the Seminole Nation 50 percent of all of the compact taxes collected.