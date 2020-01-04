Child killed, multiple juveniles injured in Kiowa County crash

KIOWA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A four-year-old Hobart, Okla., boy died in a Kiowa County vehicle crash that also injured other children on Friday.

The boy, whose name was withheld, died at the scene of the crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 183 and State Highway 9, one-and-a-half miles east of Hobart, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

The four year old was a passenger in a 2009 Toyota Tacoma. The Tacoma was heading east on Highway 9 when at approximately 12:37 p.m. the driver, a 50-year-old Hobart man, did not yield to a stop sign. The Tacoma was hit by a 2010 Dodge Ram heading south on U.S. 183. The four year old was ejected from the vehicle upon impact, according to the news release.

There were three other passengers in the Tacoma. The driver and one of the passengers – a nine-year-old male – were flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. The two other passengers – a 36-year-old male and a 15-year-old male – were taken to Elkview Hospital in Hobart, the news release states.

The Dodge Ram’s driver and two passengers, including a 14-year-old female, were all taken to Elkview Hospital. They were all treated and released from the hospital, the news release states.

All occupants of the Dodge Ram were wearing their seatbelt. Only the front seat occupants of the Tacoma were wearing their seatbelt, according to the news release.