Fire ignites at Quail Spring Mall; firefighters evacuate shoppers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City firefighters are working to evacuate Quail Springs Mall after a fire ignited inside the mall.

Firefighters are currently at the mall evacuating patrons.

Firefighters are also working to keep people from coming inside the mall.

News 4 reporter Chase Horn is at the scene, and he said that while some department stores are still open, the main mall area that connects all the stores has been blocked off.

The fire started in a ventilation system within the mall’s food court, said Capt. David Macy with the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

The fire was contained to the vent system and has been extinguished.

Most of the mall was evacuated and there were no injuries, according to the official.

Firefighters are currently ventilating the mall to make sure that there is no remaining smoke.

The Oklahoma State Health Department has been called to the mall to make sure there is no contamination to the food at the food court.