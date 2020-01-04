Man arrested in connection with stealing missing Oklahoma man’s vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARIZONA (KFOR) – A man who is being called a person of interest in connection to human remains found on an Arizona hiking trail has also been arrested on suspicion of stealing a vehicle belonging to a missing Oklahoma man.

Police say Steven Brashear left Bartlesville and arrived in Tuscon, Ariz., back on Dec. 8.

Detectives say Brashear was last seen being picked up by an unknown vehicle at a restaurant in the area and has not been seen or heard from since.

Daylon Thorton, 21, was arrested Friday for allegedly stealing Brashear's vehicle. He was also identified as a person of interest in the investigation of remains that were found along a hiking trail.

The remains have not yet been identified.