× Grisly murder of beloved Edmond homeless man ‘Bicycle Bob’ spotlighted in true crime show

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – This evening, an Oxygen Network true crime series will focus on the grisly 2009 murder of a beloved Edmond homeless man known to the community as “Bicycle Bob.”

The Saturday, Jan. 4 episode of Criminal Confessions spotlights the murder of Dwite Morgan, aka “Bicycle Bob.” The episode will air at 5 p.m.

“Set your DVRs for Edmond PD’s episode of Criminal Confessions, about the homicide of Dwite Morgan, aka ‘Bicycle Bob.’ Tomorrow (1/4) at 5pm on the Oxygen Network,” Edmond police announced Friday on their department’s official Facebook page.

Morgan was found bludgeoned and stabbed to death in 2009.

Morgan was stabbed 40 times in the head and neck, a hammer was broken over his head and one of his fingers was cut off as a trophy.

Connor Mason was sentenced to life in prison for murdering Morgan. However, in 2013, a judge reduced Mason’s sentence by five years after Mason’s attorney argued that Mason, who confessed to the killing, had turned to religion and was a changed man.

Mason will be eligible for release when he’s around the age of 54, the same age Morgan was at the time of his death.

Prosecutors opposed the lighter punishment by pointing out the extremely violent nature of the killing.

Two of Mason’s friends were initially charged as accessories to the murder.

Both pleaded guilty and were given suspended or deferred sentences.

Click here for previews of the episode focusing on Morgan’s murder.