Norman child homicide suspect found dead in wildlife refuge

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (KFOR) – The man suspected of murdering a two-year-old Norman child has been found dead.

Christopher James Trent, 38, was found dead in the Wichita Mountain Wildlife Refuge, Norman police said in a Facebook update posted Saturday morning.

How Trent died has not been revealed by authorities.

Authorities shut down the vast area of the refuge on Thursday to search for Trent.

Norman police were called to the 700 block of Vicksburg Avenue on Wednesday to check on the welfare of a 2-year-old boy.

Police discovered that the child had suffered extensive physical trauma.

“Right off the back as medical personnel began to look at the child, they began to recognize that there was some significant abuse and physical trauma to the child,” said Sarah Jensen, Norman Police Public Information Officer.

The boy was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police investigated the boy’s death and learned he had been in the care of Trent, who was dating his mother.

Trent disappeared from Norman, but his vehicle was found at the wildlife refuge.

Police filed an arrest warrant against Trent for first-degree murder.